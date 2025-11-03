NEW FEATURES

NEW CONTENT

New track: Crash Canyon 2.0.



New car: Buggy.



SYSTEM

Crash fixes and stability improvements.



Improved shadows.



Car loading optimizations.



Improved input handling.



Support for extreme resolutions (multi-monitor setups).



Reduced VRAM usage on low resolutions.



Added GPU crash reporting on Nvidia for better crash analysis.



ONLINE

Improved multiplayer input handling precision with server jitter buffer and better network time synchronization.



Improved matchmaking QoS measurement to reduce chance of players getting matchmaked into wrong region.



Cars are no longer unnecessarily reloaded between switching tracks in multiplayer.



Quitting a server while track is loading no longer results in incorrect track loading screen being shown.



Implemented tire and engine temperature network synchronization for telemetry use.



Added dedicated server telemetry support - server can send specified player ID's car data in main packet as well as participant packets.



Added sector times to multiplayer telemetry (was already supported in single player).



Event rotation config is now saved to the server save folder and is both changeable and configurable at runtime.



GAMEPLAY

Increased simulated tire resolution.



More precise tire collision, improved deflection and better surface normals.



Revised all cars' suspensions for more realistic response and better handling.



Increased tire behavior consistency between cars, with light cars in particular now being less twitchy.



Fixed a bug which caused stability control to be partially enabled even when fully disabled by user.



Reduced throttle sensitivity at low RPMs to make throttle application more fine-grained and less on/off.



Improved engine startup in high gear, greatly reducing time it takes.



More realistic engine behavior below idle RPMs so it's easier to stall with manual clutch.



Fixed player car AI control not using automatic shifting.



Improved front shock animation for visual suspension.



Increased visual damage (deform) precision, should yield less glitchy results.



Fixed a bug which caused lingering damage to the car after restarting an event.



Improved driver deformation to keep it inside the cabin.



AI

AI now better matches the selected difficulty level so Novice and Amateur AI is easier.



AI starts the races more naturally and does not dive into the racing line right away.



Various improvements to AI turning and jump preparation.



AUDIO

All cars: Exhaust limiter one-shot sounds now become increasingly muffled, the more the pipe exit is pointing away from camera.



All cars: Reconfigured response of exhaust sound models against physics throttle pressure (IMEP) for slower rate of change through mid-range throttle. Effectively offsetting sound transitions between partial and full throttle to require slightly more throttle input than previously.



All cars: Re-designed all starter motor sounds to track physics simulation throughout the start sequence, to add more dynamic behavior to sound.



All cars & manual clutch: Fixed issue on all car sound models where engine idle would go silent while engine is stalling.



Bravion & Gizmo: Implemented dynamic effect to car exhaust sound that is applied during partial throttling (constant speed), to more precisely replicate tonal changes that are present in the original source car recordings.



Crusader: Fixed pitch tuning issue between engine & exhaust objects which occurred during over-revving (money-shifting).



Rammer: Versioned motor start assets for slightly longer duration.



Switchback: Fixed minor pitch calibration mismatch between engine & exhaust sound objects.



Added a bunch of new starter motor models to pool of shared engine objects.



Mixdown, cockpit view: Adjusted track-object-to-car collision mixdown for more dry sound (less cockpit reverb).



Mixdown, driver view: Fixed configuration issue that caused car engine sounds to play at a very low volume compared to other camera angles.



Target car tire: Added tire roll & slide sounds for Offroad_Foliage and Offroad_Rocks materials.



Target car tire, rim (damaged tire): Adjusted lateral slide screech intensity and response on asphalt surface and overall mix levels.



UI

Minor UI improvements.



It is time for the fourth content update for the Early Access phase of Wreckfest 2! Watch the trailer here:Also, if you have not bought Wreckfest 2 yet, or you still have some Wreckfest 1 items on your wishlist, keep an eye on the store tonight, as our Midweek Madness Deal starts soon, with a 20% discount on Wreckfest 2, and 67% on Wreckfest 1!For now, here are the changes/additions in today's update:Introducing CRAP-IT™: New unique bodywork tools to customize the appearance of your cars just the way you want. Add rust, damaged paint, dirt, decals and more to your car! Of course your creations are visible to everyone in multiplayer.