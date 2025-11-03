 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20649717 Edited 3 November 2025 – 15:46:53 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello chums!

We’ve made some fixes in response to feedback that we’ve received, hopefully this improves everyone’s experience. Thanks for playing! :)

Changes and Fixes


  • Intro text and other similar screens now wait for player input before moving on, allowing players to take their time to read.
  • Changes have been made to prevent collision sounds from occurring so frequently.
  • Detector readings do not pick up source objects until they are relevant, avoiding confusion about them before they become relevant.
  • Soft-lock fixed where players can place important objects from later in the game into the briefcase. These objects are prevented from interacting with the bag before intended.
  • Head bob can now be disabled in the settings.
  • Tidied up jump.
  • Fixed some cases where the creature could get stuck.

