We’ve made some fixes in response to feedback that we’ve received, hopefully this improves everyone’s experience. Thanks for playing! :)
Changes and Fixes
- Intro text and other similar screens now wait for player input before moving on, allowing players to take their time to read.
- Changes have been made to prevent collision sounds from occurring so frequently.
- Detector readings do not pick up source objects until they are relevant, avoiding confusion about them before they become relevant.
- Soft-lock fixed where players can place important objects from later in the game into the briefcase. These objects are prevented from interacting with the bag before intended.
- Head bob can now be disabled in the settings.
- Tidied up jump.
- Fixed some cases where the creature could get stuck.
Changed files in this update