3 November 2025 Build 20649710 Edited 3 November 2025 – 17:19:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings to our ambitious rulers!

At time of writing, Europa Universalis V is less than a day away from it's global release. If you want to get in on the action as soon as possible, you can begin pre-loading the game on steam NOW! Looking to join in on on this final countdown, be sure to check our YouTube Preimier, here:


But don't forget, the best rulers are always well prepared, and well educated, so to help you with this monumental task we're also happy to present the 2nd in our EU5 tutorial series is out now:

AND Our player resources which you can find here:
https://forum.paradoxplaza.com/forum/threads/europa-universalis-v-player-resources.1866446/

These resources will continue to be updated as time goes on.

Remember EU5 Launches 18:00 CET Globally. Our post below has a timezone release map if you're looking for what time that is in your local timezone.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3450310/view/607549182961517153
We can't wait to share tomorrow's launch day with you. Always remember:
Be Ambitious

