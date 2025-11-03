🛠 Patch Notes:
- Improved vehicle attachment point behavior for trailers
- Fixed animations of towed vehicles and their wheels on the tow dolly and tow truck
- Adjusted UMX 800C model position on the tow dolly
- Adjusted UMX 800C model position on the tow truck
- Improved the appearance of vehicles in the office showcase area
- Fixed an issue where the paint shop doors couldn’t be closed when the tow truck was parked in the zone
- Added an option to lock the cursor within the game window in windowed mode - you can find it in the Gameplay tab
- Fixed an issue preventing interaction with a client after delivering a vehicle from a mail offer upon loading the game
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
Changed files in this update