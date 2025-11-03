🛠 Patch Notes:

Improved vehicle attachment point behavior for trailers



Fixed animations of towed vehicles and their wheels on the tow dolly and tow truck



Adjusted UMX 800C model position on the tow dolly



Adjusted UMX 800C model position on the tow truck



Improved the appearance of vehicles in the office showcase area



Fixed an issue where the paint shop doors couldn’t be closed when the tow truck was parked in the zone



Added an option to lock the cursor within the game window in windowed mode - you can find it in the Gameplay tab



Fixed an issue preventing interaction with a client after delivering a vehicle from a mail offer upon loading the game



In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: