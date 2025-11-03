 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20649660 Edited 3 November 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Improved vehicle attachment point behavior for trailers
  • Fixed animations of towed vehicles and their wheels on the tow dolly and tow truck
  • Adjusted UMX 800C model position on the tow dolly
  • Adjusted UMX 800C model position on the tow truck
  • Improved the appearance of vehicles in the office showcase area
  • Fixed an issue where the paint shop doors couldn’t be closed when the tow truck was parked in the zone
  • Added an option to lock the cursor within the game window in windowed mode - you can find it in the Gameplay tab
  • Fixed an issue preventing interaction with a client after delivering a vehicle from a mail offer upon loading the game






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

