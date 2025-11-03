 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20649528 Edited 3 November 2025 – 13:59:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
OCCT 15.0.7 is available !

Changelog :
  • Main : Fixed : Saving the debug information under Linux could result in an app crash
  • Main : Fixed : OCCT will now properly cycles through temp folder when juggling with permissions ( root / non-root )
  • Gpu3DAdaptive : Fixed : A regression would prevent the test from initializing properly with root privileges under Linux
  • Gpu3DAdaptive : Greatly improved scaling - Intensity is now closer to real GPU Usage ( Beware of GPU Utilization sensors with AMD cards, they report bogus values, check power consumption / frequencies instead)
  • Gpu3DAdaptive : Coil whine sounds should be louder and more distinguishable (it is the case internally)


Enjoy !

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3515102
Linux 64-bit Depot 3515103
