Changelog :
- Main : Fixed : Saving the debug information under Linux could result in an app crash
- Main : Fixed : OCCT will now properly cycles through temp folder when juggling with permissions ( root / non-root )
- Gpu3DAdaptive : Fixed : A regression would prevent the test from initializing properly with root privileges under Linux
- Gpu3DAdaptive : Greatly improved scaling - Intensity is now closer to real GPU Usage ( Beware of GPU Utilization sensors with AMD cards, they report bogus values, check power consumption / frequencies instead)
- Gpu3DAdaptive : Coil whine sounds should be louder and more distinguishable (it is the case internally)
Enjoy !
Changed files in this update