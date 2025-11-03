Hey Baristas!We’ve brewed another update full of fixes and polish to make your café smoother than ever.• Customer tab in the recipe book has been closed.• Ingredient icons like chocolate and caramel now use spoon visuals instead of knives.• Fixed cold tea pivot issues.• Ingredient lists now display proper dots before each item.• Croissants no longer reset each day — they now stack properly based on what you already have.• Quest spawning logic improved — states now trigger correctly without dependency issues.• Special customers (Milkman and Mechanic) can now appear at the end of the day.• Fixed issue where Info pop-ups stuck after upgrading machines (milk & grinder).• Added day tracking for when each shop gets unlocked.• Permit Shop localization now refreshes correctly when unlocking (syncs with game language).• Starting a new game now clears leftover objects and saves properly.• Thieves can no longer spawn while the Police are present.• Upgrade Shop UI now includes a smooth scale animation when purchasing upgrades.Enjoy your cozy café, and keep those cups filled! ☕💛