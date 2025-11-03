Hey Baristas!
We’ve brewed another update full of fixes and polish to make your café smoother than ever.
Fixes & Improvements
• Customer tab in the recipe book has been closed.
• Ingredient icons like chocolate and caramel now use spoon visuals instead of knives.
• Fixed cold tea pivot issues.
• Ingredient lists now display proper dots before each item.
• Croissants no longer reset each day — they now stack properly based on what you already have.
• Quest spawning logic improved — states now trigger correctly without dependency issues.
• Special customers (Milkman and Mechanic) can now appear at the end of the day.
• Fixed issue where Info pop-ups stuck after upgrading machines (milk & grinder).
• Added day tracking for when each shop gets unlocked.
• Permit Shop localization now refreshes correctly when unlocking (syncs with game language).
• Starting a new game now clears leftover objects and saves properly.
• Thieves can no longer spawn while the Police are present.
• Upgrade Shop UI now includes a smooth scale animation when purchasing upgrades.
Enjoy your cozy café, and keep those cups filled! ☕💛
Don't forget to give us your feedback by reviewing Cats & Cups on Steam! 💛 - Click Here to review!
Changed files in this update