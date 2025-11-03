Hello c*ck trainers!

This update aims to fix the blackscreen bug that many of you have encountered.

To make sure the bug gets fixed without needing to disable fullscreen optimization, you will have to reinstall the game, so Steam can update the installation's folder name.

Make sure you're running the latest update (1.0.140-full). Look for the game version in your in-game Settings menu.

Ps: Reinstalling the game shouldn't affect your save files.

If for some reason the issue still persists, check this thread for other possible solutions:

🚨 FAQ (Black screen, Save, etc) :: How to Train Your Cock General Discussions

Thank you for your time and have a great week!

Angelo