G'day again Rat Racers.
I may have accidentally regressed replays, this small patch fixes them so items behave as expected again.
All changes:
Fixed a bug with CPUs where items were used immediately upon acquisition.
Improved item usage heuristic used by CPU racers.
Fixed a bug that could break replays if an item was acquired from a Cheese Rocket payload the same frame an item command input was used. (aka. Square or R2 on a DualShock(R) 4 controller)
Slightly improved network time synchronisation of the race countdown.
Changed the "winning race" condition for the win-rate system to only count 1st place finishes.
Changed files in this update