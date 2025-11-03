 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20649431 Edited 3 November 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

G'day again Rat Racers.

I may have accidentally regressed replays, this small patch fixes them so items behave as expected again.

All changes:

  • Fixed a bug with CPUs where items were used immediately upon acquisition.

  • Improved item usage heuristic used by CPU racers.

  • Fixed a bug that could break replays if an item was acquired from a Cheese Rocket payload the same frame an item command input was used. (aka. Square or R2 on a DualShock(R) 4 controller)

  • Slightly improved network time synchronisation of the race countdown.

  • Changed the "winning race" condition for the win-rate system to only count 1st place finishes.

