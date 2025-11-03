Changes and Improvements
⚙️ Major Features
Reworked NPC navigation logic — characters now move more naturally, react faster, and orient better in space.
Improved NPC interactions during orders and dialogues; behavior and routing bugs fixed.
NPCs now take any free seat in the hall, creating a more lively and realistic atmosphere.
Fixed the “trap” in the hotel — if you accidentally enter a guest’s room, you can now ask them to open the door.
NPC spawn accelerated — visitors arrive faster without long wait times.
New NPCs added to the tavern and courtyard for greater variety.
🌙 Optimization & Performance
Optimized day/night cycle logic — transitions are smoother, more stable and natural.
Reworked animation update logic — animations now run faster and more reliably.
Reworked shader loading logic — shaders load faster, reducing loading times.
NPC optimization — CPU load reduced and overall performance improved.
Optimized UI rendering, simplified UI hierarchy and reduced video memory usage.
Optimized light sources on the main map.
Added optimization of game object ticks, increasing simulation stability.
Frequently used functions rewritten using
ParallelFor— calculations now run multithreaded, speeding up processing.
🏠 World & Environment Improvements
Added a new building — the greenhouse. In future updates it will become a separate mechanic for growing ingredients used in cooking dishes and drinks.
Updated terrain materials, added new vegetation and improved visual ground effects.
Added a decorative village on the mountain, expanding world atmosphere.
Improved models and décor; some objects reworked and optimized.
Fixed certain collisions and improved environment interaction.
Improved table collisions — player can no longer jump on them when approaching.
Added decorative menu stand in the tavern’s main hall.
🔊 Sound & Atmosphere
Added new sounds: main oven operation, garbage cleanup from tables, improved general tavern audio effects.
Fixed bugs with voice lines and dialogues, improved audio perception.
The airship now broadcasts more news, enhancing the sense of a living world.
🧺 Gameplay Updates
Added current-order plaque (order board) — now you can see the dishes and drinks included in the client’s order.
Supply lever now transports goods, improving logistics.
Added auto-closing doors — all doors now close automatically except oven and fridge.
Added tavern closing mechanic: when the sign is flipped, clients temporarily stop coming, time pauses, you’ve time to take care of your business; ⚠️ to move to next day you still must serve all clients wandering in the courtyard.
Day length increased — time now goes slower, giving you more chance to get everything done.
Fixed Berry Ale craft bug.
Improved sprint logic.
Improved screen shake effect.
Fixed guest bug in Room 3.
👕 Visuals
Updated clothing and footwear of all story characters and regular NPCs — now female characters wear dresses, and the overall appearance is more diverse and atmospheric.
💜 P.S.
If you enjoyed this update and are having fun with the game, we’d really appreciate if you left a review of Rose Of Wind — it helps us grow and make the game even better!
Changed files in this update