⚙️ Major Features

New NPCs added to the tavern and courtyard for greater variety.

Fixed the “trap” in the hotel — if you accidentally enter a guest’s room, you can now ask them to open the door.

NPCs now take any free seat in the hall, creating a more lively and realistic atmosphere.

Improved NPC interactions during orders and dialogues; behavior and routing bugs fixed.

Reworked NPC navigation logic — characters now move more naturally, react faster, and orient better in space.

🌙 Optimization & Performance

Frequently used functions rewritten using ParallelFor — calculations now run multithreaded, speeding up processing.

Reworked animation update logic — animations now run faster and more reliably.

Optimized day/night cycle logic — transitions are smoother, more stable and natural.

🏠 World & Environment Improvements

Improved table collisions — player can no longer jump on them when approaching.

Improved models and décor; some objects reworked and optimized.

Added a new building — the greenhouse. In future updates it will become a separate mechanic for growing ingredients used in cooking dishes and drinks.

🔊 Sound & Atmosphere

The airship now broadcasts more news, enhancing the sense of a living world.

🧺 Gameplay Updates

Added current-order plaque (order board) — now you can see the dishes and drinks included in the client’s order.

Supply lever now transports goods, improving logistics.

Added auto-closing doors — all doors now close automatically except oven and fridge.

Added tavern closing mechanic: when the sign is flipped, clients temporarily stop coming, time pauses, you’ve time to take care of your business; ⚠️ to move to next day you still must serve all clients wandering in the courtyard.

Day length increased — time now goes slower, giving you more chance to get everything done.

Fixed Berry Ale craft bug.

Improved sprint logic.

Improved screen shake effect.