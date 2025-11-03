 Skip to content
Major 3 November 2025 Build 20649325 Edited 3 November 2025 – 14:32:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes and Improvements

⚙️ Major Features

  • Reworked NPC navigation logic — characters now move more naturally, react faster, and orient better in space.

  • Improved NPC interactions during orders and dialogues; behavior and routing bugs fixed.

  • NPCs now take any free seat in the hall, creating a more lively and realistic atmosphere.

  • Fixed the “trap” in the hotel — if you accidentally enter a guest’s room, you can now ask them to open the door.

  • NPC spawn accelerated — visitors arrive faster without long wait times.

  • New NPCs added to the tavern and courtyard for greater variety.

🌙 Optimization & Performance

  • Optimized day/night cycle logic — transitions are smoother, more stable and natural.

  • Reworked animation update logic — animations now run faster and more reliably.

  • Reworked shader loading logic — shaders load faster, reducing loading times.

  • NPC optimization — CPU load reduced and overall performance improved.

  • Optimized UI rendering, simplified UI hierarchy and reduced video memory usage.

  • Optimized light sources on the main map.

  • Added optimization of game object ticks, increasing simulation stability.

  • Frequently used functions rewritten using ParallelFor — calculations now run multithreaded, speeding up processing.

🏠 World & Environment Improvements

  • Added a new building — the greenhouse. In future updates it will become a separate mechanic for growing ingredients used in cooking dishes and drinks.

  • Updated terrain materials, added new vegetation and improved visual ground effects.

  • Added a decorative village on the mountain, expanding world atmosphere.

  • Improved models and décor; some objects reworked and optimized.

  • Fixed certain collisions and improved environment interaction.

  • Improved table collisions — player can no longer jump on them when approaching.

  • Added decorative menu stand in the tavern’s main hall.

🔊 Sound & Atmosphere

  • Added new sounds: main oven operation, garbage cleanup from tables, improved general tavern audio effects.

  • Fixed bugs with voice lines and dialogues, improved audio perception.

  • The airship now broadcasts more news, enhancing the sense of a living world.

🧺 Gameplay Updates

  • Added current-order plaque (order board) — now you can see the dishes and drinks included in the client’s order.

  • Supply lever now transports goods, improving logistics.

  • Added auto-closing doors — all doors now close automatically except oven and fridge.

  • Added tavern closing mechanic: when the sign is flipped, clients temporarily stop coming, time pauses, you’ve time to take care of your business; ⚠️ to move to next day you still must serve all clients wandering in the courtyard.

  • Day length increased — time now goes slower, giving you more chance to get everything done.

  • Fixed Berry Ale craft bug.

  • Improved sprint logic.

  • Improved screen shake effect.

  • Fixed guest bug in Room 3.

👕 Visuals

  • Updated clothing and footwear of all story characters and regular NPCs — now female characters wear dresses, and the overall appearance is more diverse and atmospheric.

💜 P.S.
If you enjoyed this update and are having fun with the game, we’d really appreciate if you left a review of Rose Of Wind — it helps us grow and make the game even better!

Changed files in this update

