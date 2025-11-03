Sorry gang, just a quick update here, sorry to all those who were holding out on 100%-ing the achievements, cause.. yeah they were broken.. turns out it really takes some figuring out to know how the Steam api and implementation works, but hey, we made it eventually right!?

I've also implemented a local achievement section, this should be useful for playing offline and the syncing the achievements when you next connect to steam!

I've still got alot in the works, but I hope this helps a little, sorry for the inconvenience.. But i'll keep doing my best to keep it all running as best I can.

Once again, feel free to send me an email if anything's not working, hopefully there wont be many more glaring issues..

And keep an eye out for the new features incoming!

-LukeCGG