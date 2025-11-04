Enforcers are adding a new gadget to their arsenal with the Spring Mine, track kills made with guns of your choice with the Stat Tracker, and make it rain with the Cashflow Bundle. Welcome to a brand-new update for Breachers!

Check the Discord to see the full list of changes, bug fixes, and improvements in detail.

Covering Your Flank: The Spring Mine!

Say hello to the Spring Mine, the newest gadget available to Enforcers. This newest addition to your arsenal will cover that flank of yours. When deploying, you bury it ever so slightly into the ground below you, and when an enemy gets too close, it’ll fly up and explode.

Be careful, though, because if your opponent is quick on the draw, they may be able to still shoot the Spring Mine when it flies through the air to disable it.

The Stat Tracker | Flex with Your Stats!

With the Stat Tracker, you can now keep track of your skill…literally. This new cosmetic attachment keeps track of your eliminations with a gun you attach it to, and displays your total right there on your weapon. It’s a subtle but satisfying way to keep your progress visible and celebrate your hard-earned victories.

Cashflow Bundle | Make It Rain!

Make every shot pay off with the Cashflow Bundle and shower your enemies in bills of death. These weapon skins wrap your arsenal in crisp dollar-bill designs, flashing green and gold confidence with every pull of the trigger. Dominate every map like it’s Wall Street, because real power moves require stacks.

The skins are fully decked out with gold and money-bill muzzle flashes, clattery coin casino sounds, and wealthy designs.

As always, let us know what you think about the spring mine, the kill tracker, and anything else that comes to mind in our Discord. Any and all feedback is welcome and appreciated!

Cheers, and see you in the game!

-TF