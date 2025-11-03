The Gigastructure is akin to Mother Nature herself: everything here is meticulously designed. The proletariat demands work? Here are your factories—sign here. Affordable housing? Granted. Sustenance? Naturally.

Sadly, the best years of the complex are long gone, and humanity has been replaced by Samosbor and its infernal offspring. Such a fate befell the Greenhouse Unit as well—once the agricultural heart of the entire Gigastructure. Farming fell into ruin, and all cultivated flora (and something else) became infected with hogweed spores.

Spores, as we know, are highly dangerous things. Once they infiltrate machinery, they form organic networks and emit electric impulses that animate and control mechanisms like puppets.

Now imagine what happens when those spores enter a living organism...

General

Added a new biome — Greenhouse Unit!

It will appear as a second biome in the Heart of Gigastructure and Turbostruct mode with a chance of 90%. Later we change the spawnrate for this biome so Factory and Greenhouse appear balanced.

Added unique enemies appearing within the Greenhouse Unit biome.

Added drivable vehicles.

Added a new anomalous floor: Junkyard.

Added a new anomalous floor: De Dirt 2.

Added a new anomalous floor: Funny Games.

Added a new anomalous floor: Dogtown.

Added a new floor curse: Flux.

Added a new boss: Rustbucket.

Rewritten all journal entries in English and Russian — now presented as more readable handwritten notes (special thanks to Oscar Unaev for the work and to river for editing!).

Reworked the in-game friends list interaction — you can now invite friends, block players, and view profiles directly through the in-game menu.

Configured cross-platform Rich Presence — now synchronized across Discord, Steam, EGS, and other platforms!

Added cross-platform leaderboards. Stat names have been adjusted for better clarity.

Added scanner's length and duration dependencies based on the floors' setup.

Added 4 new achievements.

Fixes

Fixed incorrect enemy behavior (previously some ignored the player).

Fixed live slime behavior.

Fixed untranslated item descriptions and added new ones.

Removed LMB interaction with items to prevent excessive overlap with other interactions; can still be re-enabled in the settings menu.

Increased activation radius of the “Heart of the Gigastructure” boss (it was previously possible to bypass it safely).

Slightly increased flashlight intensity.

Restored the cosmic floor featuring the massive Worm.

Replaced the Gigastrcture's facade.

Audio