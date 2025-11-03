 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20649123
Update notes via Steam Community
We are pleased to release another Patch for Wreckreation. We are committed to fast fixes in response to player feedback and this is our second patch since we released just under a week ago. We also will release a Roadmap for the next 2 months tomorrow.

Live today for PC and GOG players, Patch 2 contains the following (note Patch 1 and 2 combined are coming for console players later this week).

These are the new fixes:
  • Fixing a bug where under certain circumstances your car would be allowed to flip over when cornering
  • Fix for bumper camera not inheriting the car’s pitch properly
  • Make the Road Rage AI easier to catch when it is a long way ahead of the player
  • Change the target spawning locations in Road Rage so as to target 1 ahead and the rest spawning behind
  • Additional PSOs generated as part of ongoing work to reduce stalls and stuttering on PC


Watch this space and keep sending us your feedback.

