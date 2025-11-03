Fixing a bug where under certain circumstances your car would be allowed to flip over when cornering



Fix for bumper camera not inheriting the car’s pitch properly



Make the Road Rage AI easier to catch when it is a long way ahead of the player



Change the target spawning locations in Road Rage so as to target 1 ahead and the rest spawning behind



Additional PSOs generated as part of ongoing work to reduce stalls and stuttering on PC



We are pleased to release another Patch for Wreckreation. We are committed to fast fixes in response to player feedback and this is our second patch since we released just under a week ago. We also will release a Roadmap for the next 2 months tomorrow.Live today for PC and GOG players, Patch 2 contains the following (note Patch 1 and 2 combined are coming for console players later this week).These are the new fixes:Watch this space and keep sending us your feedback.