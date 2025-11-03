Live today for PC and GOG players, Patch 2 contains the following (note Patch 1 and 2 combined are coming for console players later this week).
These are the new fixes:
- Fixing a bug where under certain circumstances your car would be allowed to flip over when cornering
- Fix for bumper camera not inheriting the car’s pitch properly
- Make the Road Rage AI easier to catch when it is a long way ahead of the player
- Change the target spawning locations in Road Rage so as to target 1 ahead and the rest spawning behind
- Additional PSOs generated as part of ongoing work to reduce stalls and stuttering on PC
Watch this space and keep sending us your feedback.
