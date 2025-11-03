 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20649065 Edited 3 November 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Fellows!

Right now, our team is working hard to identify and respond to some of the major issues that are technically preventing play.

Today, we’ve pushed out a minor update to ArcLite and Epic Online Services (EOS) which aims at addressing the reports we’ve been hearing regarding black screens on launch, and EOS connectivity or certificate errors.

If you’ve been suffering from either of these issues we’d encourage you to get this new update. If you are not seeing the update on Steam, please ‘verify your files’ to force the update.

Unrelated; we’re aware that there are packet-loss and connection timeout issues in the EU servers at peak hours. We are working with our server partners to resolve the issue.

Thank you for playing Fellowship and for sending us your feedback and reports of problems you're encountering. They are incredibly valuable for us and help us tackle any issues in these first weeks of our Early Access journey!

Changed files in this update

