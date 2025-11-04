Hello Champions!

V1.9.2 has big shoes to fill. V1.9 was a major update that changed a lot-mostly for the better, based on your feedback. Thank you! For the parts that didn’t land as well, this patch aims to address them. Let’s take a look!

In V1.9.2, you can look forward to:

New skins to expand our Halloween collection

Balance changes

Bug fixes

Let’s dive in!

Store News

New Skins

Kity Witch Phase [Epic]

Join us - tonight, we fly!

Oculon Gideon [Epic]

A rather chilling rendition of Gideon, should he be infected by a mysterious deep space parasite.

Oculon Mourn [Epic]

If you’re trying to hide… there are many eyes that could still be seeing you.

New Bundles

Kitty Witch Phase

Kitty Witch Phase [Skin]

Scarlet Kitty Witch Phase [Skin Variant]

Caught [Overhead Emote]

How Could You [Overhead Emote]

Kitty Witch Phase [Banner]

Kitty Witch Phase [Icon]

Phase [Hero]

Oculon Bundle

Oculon Gideon [Skin]

Voidborn Oculon Gideon [Skin Variant]

Cursed Oculon Gideon [Skin Variant]

Oculon Mourn [Skin]

Rotted Oculon Mourn [Skin Variant]

Cursed Oculon Mourn [Skin Variant]

Gideon [Hero]

Mourn [Hero]

Coming Soon: V1.11 - Health & Stability - Submissions

It’s rare that we talk about the patch after the next one this early. In fact, this probably is the first time! But this is a special case.

The Health & Stability Patch (V1.11) - arriving 13 January - is our first dedicated “health” update, focused on addressing the issues that most impact your game experience. We’ve heard your feedback: some things need attention before we push further. We have a dev-side shortlist, but we also want your input. We’re announcing this early so you have time to submit requests - and so we have time to work through them.

Submit your suggestions in our Discord’s dedicated forum channel - perfect chance to join if you haven’t already. Once there, head to #patch-1-11-have-your-say to share your ideas, and please read the posting guidelines before you post.

Please read a dedicated blog for more info.



To read more about major rebalancing of game mechanics, Heroes and items, as well as bug fixes, please head here.