V1.9.2 has big shoes to fill. V1.9 was a major update that changed a lot-mostly for the better, based on your feedback. Thank you! For the parts that didn’t land as well, this patch aims to address them. Let’s take a look!
In V1.9.2, you can look forward to:
New skins to expand our Halloween collection
Balance changes
Bug fixes
Let’s dive in!
Store News
New Skins
Kity Witch Phase [Epic]
Join us - tonight, we fly!
Oculon Gideon [Epic]
A rather chilling rendition of Gideon, should he be infected by a mysterious deep space parasite.
Oculon Mourn [Epic]
If you’re trying to hide… there are many eyes that could still be seeing you.
New Bundles
Kitty Witch Phase
Kitty Witch Phase [Skin]
Scarlet Kitty Witch Phase [Skin Variant]
Caught [Overhead Emote]
How Could You [Overhead Emote]
Kitty Witch Phase [Banner]
Kitty Witch Phase [Icon]
Phase [Hero]
Oculon Bundle
Oculon Gideon [Skin]
Voidborn Oculon Gideon [Skin Variant]
Cursed Oculon Gideon [Skin Variant]
Oculon Mourn [Skin]
Rotted Oculon Mourn [Skin Variant]
Cursed Oculon Mourn [Skin Variant]
Gideon [Hero]
Mourn [Hero]
Coming Soon: V1.11 - Health & Stability - Submissions
It’s rare that we talk about the patch after the next one this early. In fact, this probably is the first time! But this is a special case.
The Health & Stability Patch (V1.11) - arriving 13 January - is our first dedicated “health” update, focused on addressing the issues that most impact your game experience. We’ve heard your feedback: some things need attention before we push further. We have a dev-side shortlist, but we also want your input. We’re announcing this early so you have time to submit requests - and so we have time to work through them.
Submit your suggestions in our Discord’s dedicated forum channel - perfect chance to join if you haven’t already. Once there, head to #patch-1-11-have-your-say to share your ideas, and please read the posting guidelines before you post.
Please read a dedicated blog for more info.
To read more about major rebalancing of game mechanics, Heroes and items, as well as bug fixes, please head here.
