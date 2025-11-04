 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20648995 Edited 4 November 2025 – 09:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

On Tuesday 2025-11-04 at 09:00 UTC, the Entropia Universe servers will be taken offline for a patch to release 19.1.1.

We estimate a downtime of 1 hour.

For details on UTC time please see

www.entropiauniverse.com/utc

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3642752
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link