 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20648838 Edited 3 November 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's been a week since we've released Bura and it's time to squash some bugs you've encountered!

The new changes are:

  • Added visual cues for the wishing well - VFX and animation on unlock and VFX on used wells

  • Added the option to invert Y axis (on by default just like until now)

  • Worked on the bug where you get stuck in crouch after being blown by the wind zone at the level's edge

  • Fixed bug where going to main menu and loading a level would cause you to stay stuck on the main menu music loop and no sound effects

We still have a few more things on our roadmap, but if you find any more bugs like this, please report them on our discord and we'll try to get them out of the way ASAP! :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link