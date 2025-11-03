It's been a week since we've released Bura and it's time to squash some bugs you've encountered!

The new changes are:

Added visual cues for the wishing well - VFX and animation on unlock and VFX on used wells

Added the option to invert Y axis (on by default just like until now)

Worked on the bug where you get stuck in crouch after being blown by the wind zone at the level's edge

Fixed bug where going to main menu and loading a level would cause you to stay stuck on the main menu music loop and no sound effects

We still have a few more things on our roadmap, but if you find any more bugs like this, please report them on our discord and we'll try to get them out of the way ASAP! :)