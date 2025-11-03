 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20648817 Edited 3 November 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.现在[至尊之力]属性提升变为独立区间
2.[青龙之力]效果变更为：(唯一)计算防御时，每一点溢出的穿透会使敌人受到的伤害增加1%。
3.[白虎之力]效果变更为：(唯一)提高等同于生命20%的攻击。
4.[朱雀之力]效果变更为：(唯一)造成伤害时，附带等同于攻击1000%的固定伤害。
5.[玄武之力]效果变更为：(唯一)提高等同于生命20%的防御。
6.[突袭]效果变更为：(唯一)计算防御时，每1%溢出的攻击速度会使敌人受到的伤害增加1%。
7.[重拳出击]效果变更为：(唯一)造成伤害时，附带等同于自身生命100%的[固定伤害]。
8.[神兽之力]效果变更为：(唯一)造成伤害时，造成的伤害提高100%。受到伤害时，受到的伤害降低90%。

