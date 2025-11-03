 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20648686
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

- Fixed a crash when trying to remove a circle road with no end

- Fixed main menu not blocking input

- Fixed vehicles not loading direct travelers in some cases

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3325501
