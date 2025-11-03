Bugfixes:
- Fixed a crash when trying to remove a circle road with no end
- Fixed main menu not blocking input
- Fixed vehicles not loading direct travelers in some cases
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a crash when trying to remove a circle road with no end
- Fixed main menu not blocking input
- Fixed vehicles not loading direct travelers in some cases
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update