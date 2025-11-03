BUGS:



Fixed vertical display issues with some tags.

Fixed game freeze when special employees join.

Fixed incorrect settlement of some livestock cards when no product development is in progress.

Fixed issue where employees could slack off even when the slacking probability was 0 (except when no product development is in progress).

Fixed multiple employee training freezes.

Fixed infinite morning meetings triggered by spamming the spacebar.

Fixed issue where employees who were supposed to die did not die.

Fixed integer overflow in sales revenue calculation.

Fixed unexpected freezes on the awards page.

Resolved conflicting tag effects.

Fixed misaligned rows during sales settlement.





Fixes:



Added free outsourcing to prevent project freezes when there are no employees and no money.

Added cooldown to the "Next Week" button to prevent rapid consecutive clicks.

Adjusted the numerical values of promotional effects.

Modified the randomness of bug fixes.

Increased settlement speed.

Slightly adjusted the awards page.

Tweaked the dialogue interface.





New Features:



Added special talent recruitment.

Added portrait selection.

Added shops and gifts.

Added new dialogues.