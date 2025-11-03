 Skip to content
Major 3 November 2025 Build 20648674 Edited 3 November 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update is live! This one focuses on the Nightmare sequence and adds more depth to Carl’s first night in the lodge.

New Content:

  • Nightmare sequence updated with improved pacing, visuals, and atmosphere.

  • New achievement: reach the light before getting caught by Friend.

  • All achievements are now fully localized across supported languages.

Notes:
If you’ve already played the first night, try revisiting it .. the new nightmare segment adds extra tension and storytelling details.

Thank you for playing SAVEN and for all the feedback you’ve shared.
Stay close to the light.

