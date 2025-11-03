 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20648630
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version

v2025.11.3: A new save file is mandatory; otherwise, errors will occur

New Additions

  • ✅ Map Completion Function

  • ✅ Mongol Invasion Event

  • ✅ Final Battle: Obtain multiple fiefs with claims in one go

  • ✅ Optional Toggle: Disbanded army groups cannot be reestablished

  • ✅ Feudal Title Display in Fief Interface: Shows the current feudal title name

  • ✅ New Kingdoms/Empire: Kingdom of Armenia, Two Kingdoms in the Rus Region, Cumans Kingdom, Mongol Empire

  • ✅ Four New Expedition-Related Skills

  • ✅ Two Additional Mercenary Legions in Slavic Cultural Regions

Adjustments

  • ✅ Adjusted the damage reduction probability of Order Knights to 70%

  • ✅ 100% Trigger Rate for the Repeatable Skill of Knight Guards

  • ✅ Army groups with special skills are now directly displayed in the recruitment panel

  • ✅ Adjusted the Requirement for Establishing the Han Empire: The number of living characters with Han culture is reduced from 100 to 50

  • ✅ Mercenary groups with more than 100 members are now eligible to enter the candidate pool for hiring

Bug Fixes

  • ✅ Fixed the issue where non-special army groups also displayed the number of blacksmiths

  • ✅ Fixed the category label error in the army group recruitment interface

  • ✅ Fixed the nickname display issue

  • ✅ Fixed the error that occurred when opening the army group interface if the player was not a king

  • ✅ Fixed the error that occurred when clicking the "Clan" button while selecting a character

  • ✅ Fixed the issue where manors on the battlefield would automatically surrender when a war broke out

  • ✅ Fixed the issue where imprisoning a character did not reduce the relationship level

Changed files in this update

