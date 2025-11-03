✅ Two Additional Mercenary Legions in Slavic Cultural Regions

✅ Four New Expedition-Related Skills

✅ New Kingdoms/Empire: Kingdom of Armenia, Two Kingdoms in the Rus Region, Cumans Kingdom, Mongol Empire

✅ Feudal Title Display in Fief Interface: Shows the current feudal title name

✅ Optional Toggle: Disbanded army groups cannot be reestablished

✅ Final Battle: Obtain multiple fiefs with claims in one go

✅ Adjusted the damage reduction probability of Order Knights to 70%

✅ 100% Trigger Rate for the Repeatable Skill of Knight Guards

✅ Army groups with special skills are now directly displayed in the recruitment panel

✅ Adjusted the Requirement for Establishing the Han Empire: The number of living characters with Han culture is reduced from 100 to 50