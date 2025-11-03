Current Version
v2025.11.3: A new save file is mandatory; otherwise, errors will occur
New Additions
✅ Map Completion Function
✅ Mongol Invasion Event
✅ Final Battle: Obtain multiple fiefs with claims in one go
✅ Optional Toggle: Disbanded army groups cannot be reestablished
✅ Feudal Title Display in Fief Interface: Shows the current feudal title name
✅ New Kingdoms/Empire: Kingdom of Armenia, Two Kingdoms in the Rus Region, Cumans Kingdom, Mongol Empire
✅ Four New Expedition-Related Skills
✅ Two Additional Mercenary Legions in Slavic Cultural Regions
Adjustments
✅ Adjusted the damage reduction probability of Order Knights to 70%
✅ 100% Trigger Rate for the Repeatable Skill of Knight Guards
✅ Army groups with special skills are now directly displayed in the recruitment panel
✅ Adjusted the Requirement for Establishing the Han Empire: The number of living characters with Han culture is reduced from 100 to 50
✅ Mercenary groups with more than 100 members are now eligible to enter the candidate pool for hiring
Bug Fixes
✅ Fixed the issue where non-special army groups also displayed the number of blacksmiths
✅ Fixed the category label error in the army group recruitment interface
✅ Fixed the nickname display issue
✅ Fixed the error that occurred when opening the army group interface if the player was not a king
✅ Fixed the error that occurred when clicking the "Clan" button while selecting a character
✅ Fixed the issue where manors on the battlefield would automatically surrender when a war broke out
✅ Fixed the issue where imprisoning a character did not reduce the relationship level
Changed files in this update