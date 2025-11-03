A Driver Was Born – Dev Update

In this update, I’ve made a major change to the core of the game:

the player character and the truck are now controlled separately.

In other words—

you’re no longer permanently stuck in the driver’s seat, only able to drive, park, and stare out the windshield.

Now, you can exit the truck, walk around freely, talk to NPCs, and accept missions.

This isn’t just a new feature.

It’s the first real step toward making the world feel alive.

When you stand on the ground and look up at the truck,

you finally feel the scale difference—

the truck feels huge, and you feel small.

That’s the experience I wanted from the beginning.

What’s New in This Update

You can now get in and out of the truck freely.

The environment is no longer just a backdrop.

NPC interaction is now available.

More characters and missions will be added in future updates.

New camera option: “Truck Front Rotation Follow” Like the camera following your steering? Turn it ON Prefer a stable fixed view? Turn it OFF

You can now adjust the camera style to match your driving habits.



What’s Coming Next

The next few updates will focus on:

Adding more NPCs with actual needs, not just background decorations

Multiple factories and ports with goods you can buy, load, transport, and deliver

Resource accumulation and gradual world expansion

Building a complete gameplay loop:

Accept order → Load cargo → Transport → Deliver → Earn profit → Unlock more facilities

This isn’t just “more levels” — it’s expanding the entire game structure.

Final Notes

This update is just the first step toward a much larger vision.

If you enjoy the idea of not just driving a truck, but living inside a world,

the upcoming updates will move more and more in that direction.

If you have NPC ideas, features you want, or systems you hope to see,

feel free to leave a comment. I read every suggestion.

My goal is to turn this into a truck game that can grow, evolve,

and stay fun to come back to over time.