- New room: Room02 aka Hannah's room;
- SaveLoad feature: implemented;
- ClientsPanel - GUI & backend;
- Multiple (sub)rooms: SwitchPositionCameraController implemented +some polish to SubRoom transitions;
- UI graphic design pass +Log, Clients and Tutorial panel shortcut keyboard bindings;
- Inspect rework: StoryItem substories (reveal item stories by interactions);
- 17 bugs fixed from the previous playtest.
Poof! Cleaning Services Playtest v 0.9.8 available on Steam
Update notes via Steam Community
