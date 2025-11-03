 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20648545 Edited 3 November 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New room: Room02 aka Hannah's room;
  • SaveLoad feature: implemented;
  • ClientsPanel - GUI & backend;
  • Multiple (sub)rooms: SwitchPositionCameraController implemented +some polish to SubRoom transitions;
  • UI graphic design pass +Log, Clients and Tutorial panel shortcut keyboard bindings;
  • Inspect rework: StoryItem substories (reveal item stories by interactions);
  • 17 bugs fixed from the previous playtest.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3693891
Linux Depot 3693892
macOS Depot 3693893
