 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20648435 Edited 3 November 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. BUG Fixes
* Fixed a crash bug when "Auto Gun" was triggered.
* Fixed a bug where "Bonus Armor" repeatedly added armor.
2. New Features and Optimizations
* Corrected the text on the "Thanks for playing" page.
* Added credits and a thank you list.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3319721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link