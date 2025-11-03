1. BUG Fixes
* Fixed a crash bug when "Auto Gun" was triggered.
* Fixed a bug where "Bonus Armor" repeatedly added armor.
2. New Features and Optimizations
* Corrected the text on the "Thanks for playing" page.
* Added credits and a thank you list.
# Kernel v0.8.2 Update Content
