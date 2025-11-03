 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 3 November 2025 Build 20648430 Edited 3 November 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We recognized that the last generation of Snake AI did not perform exceptionally well on the complex and huge maps. Therefore, we redesigned the Snake AI algorithm, trained the new Snake neural network model, and utilized the neural network acceleration algorithm. We called this new generation of Snake AI as Snake Intelligence Bionic.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4038171
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 4038172
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link