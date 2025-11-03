 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20648329 Edited 3 November 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a small change for the PC version, the ESC key now pauses the game instead of taking you to the main menu. From there you can select to resume or go to the main menu.

I'll probably make this menu nicer and better in the near future, but this is just a small temporary adjustment.

Changed files in this update

