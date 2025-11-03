Just a small change for the PC version, the ESC key now pauses the game instead of taking you to the main menu. From there you can select to resume or go to the main menu.
I'll probably make this menu nicer and better in the near future, but this is just a small temporary adjustment.
Small change for pause menu
Update notes via Steam Community
