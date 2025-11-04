 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20648320 Edited 4 November 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
HALLOWEEN TIME:
— Deal with the result of a magical experiment to turn a Monster House into a Mansion of Horrors!

AUTUMN FESTIVAL:
— Help warm everyone's hearts and build a cozy Autumn Estate!

FIXES:
— We have improved the overall stability of the application. Enjoy the game!

