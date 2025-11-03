Hello gardeners!!! 🌸

The big day has finally arrived :-)

Dream Garden is out today on Steam! Design and shape the landscape, add decorations and foliage, trace patterns in the sand, and spend hours crafting beautiful garden dioramas to your heart’s content. Available on Steam!!

We are enormously proud of what we have made with Dream Garden. We hope this game can be a zen retreat for people looking to escape the stress of everyday life.

Thank you so much for your support, and happy gardening!

We can’t wait to see what you all create, so please do share your gardens and tag us on our socials and join our Discord!

All the best,

Campfire Studio team

