CHANGED - Made control tower blinking lights flash sequentially instead of all at once

CHANGED - Price of necromancer to be cheaper (100 -> 80)

CHANGED - The piece drop order during first 10 rounds in preparation for Boardfall zero

FIXED - Visual bug where the spinning yellow indicator would briefly appear from last time, upon loading a second game

FIXED - Piece icon too far away from total pieces placed in top left corner during gameplay

FIXED - Game version number floats way too far away from the game's logo (on main menu and pause screen)