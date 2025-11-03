 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20648176 Edited 3 November 2025 – 11:39:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
CHANGED - Made control tower blinking lights flash sequentially instead of all at once
CHANGED - Price of necromancer to be cheaper (100 -> 80)
CHANGED - The piece drop order during first 10 rounds in preparation for Boardfall zero
FIXED - Visual bug where the spinning yellow indicator would briefly appear from last time, upon loading a second game
FIXED - Piece icon too far away from total pieces placed in top left corner during gameplay
FIXED - Game version number floats way too far away from the game's logo (on main menu and pause screen)

