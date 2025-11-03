Hey all!
Just a bit of a balance patch this version. I've been working on marketing this last month, getting more players to download the game via youtube and tiktok videos. This is long overdue, but working well so far. Already got +50% more downloads per day than last month. I'll keep doing this for a while longer then add more big content patches after that.
Have fun!
bencelot
[GENERAL CHANGES]
- F2P players can now complete the final 60 challenges in each grid (but still need the DLC to claim them).
[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]
The final wave of heart drops (that land at -2:00) have 2 crates instead of 1. So you don't have to run so far across the map
There is a 20s instead of 10s delay between finishing a mission and seeing the next arrow
Gangster's have a shorter shooting range
Overtime circle is a bit bigger to reduce density
Car explosions are bigger and cars launch further
Medkits now heal +30 instead of +40 health
[CLASS CHANGES]
Assault's medkits now heal 50 health (other classes get 30)
Assault's weapons have +50% instead of +100% reload speed
Heavy's shield charges faster and more efficiently in XP Pools
Heavy gains +3% ROF per level regardless of health (it's no longer +1% above 50% health)
Caster's active skills heal by +30 instead of +20 hp on cast
Caster's vendor upgrades are -33% for weapons (same as before), but now -50% for skill upgrades.
Scavenger's healing rate is +150% instead of +100% when standing still
Scavenger's shift recharge rate is +150% instead of +100% when standing still
Criminal's cops kills only restore +20 instead of +30 health
Scientist's explosive bombs are now 75% instead of 50% likely to show in the shop
[SKILL CHANGES]
Frenzy cooldown is now 2s faster
Firestorm has higher blast jumping power to push you up against walls
Stimpacks and Blade Mail are indirectly nerfed due to medkits only giving +30 health
Gunslinger's mutation gives 2/4/6/8 instead of 1/2/3/4 extra grenade carry capacity
Falling Inferno's mutation gives +4/8/12/16 molotov duration instead of +3/6/9/12s
Shrapnel's damage is now +50% higher
Charged Shot has a larger hitbox on the charged bullet
Phase Drifting is a tad faster, but has a ministun when you hit a wall
Combo Killer's infinite shift duration is now 3/6/9/12 instead of 2/4/6/8s
Invisiblity low damage penalty is 1.0s instead of 0.5s, but cooldown is 2s faster
Beefcake mutation now gives +3/6/9/12 instead of +2/4/6/8 max hp per purchase
