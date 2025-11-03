Hey all!



Just a bit of a balance patch this version. I've been working on marketing this last month, getting more players to download the game via youtube and tiktok videos. This is long overdue, but working well so far. Already got +50% more downloads per day than last month. I'll keep doing this for a while longer then add more big content patches after that.



Have fun!

bencelot



----



[GENERAL CHANGES]

- F2P players can now complete the final 60 challenges in each grid (but still need the DLC to claim them).







[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]

The final wave of heart drops (that land at -2:00) have 2 crates instead of 1. So you don't have to run so far across the map



There is a 20s instead of 10s delay between finishing a mission and seeing the next arrow



Gangster's have a shorter shooting range



Overtime circle is a bit bigger to reduce density



Car explosions are bigger and cars launch further



Medkits now heal +30 instead of +40 health







[CLASS CHANGES]

Assault's medkits now heal 50 health (other classes get 30)



Assault's weapons have +50% instead of +100% reload speed



Heavy's shield charges faster and more efficiently in XP Pools



Heavy gains +3% ROF per level regardless of health (it's no longer +1% above 50% health)



Caster's active skills heal by +30 instead of +20 hp on cast



Caster's vendor upgrades are -33% for weapons (same as before), but now -50% for skill upgrades.



Scavenger's healing rate is +150% instead of +100% when standing still



Scavenger's shift recharge rate is +150% instead of +100% when standing still



Criminal's cops kills only restore +20 instead of +30 health



Scientist's explosive bombs are now 75% instead of 50% likely to show in the shop







[SKILL CHANGES]

Frenzy cooldown is now 2s faster



Firestorm has higher blast jumping power to push you up against walls



Stimpacks and Blade Mail are indirectly nerfed due to medkits only giving +30 health



Gunslinger's mutation gives 2/4/6/8 instead of 1/2/3/4 extra grenade carry capacity



Falling Inferno's mutation gives +4/8/12/16 molotov duration instead of +3/6/9/12s



Shrapnel's damage is now +50% higher



Charged Shot has a larger hitbox on the charged bullet



Phase Drifting is a tad faster, but has a ministun when you hit a wall



Combo Killer's infinite shift duration is now 3/6/9/12 instead of 2/4/6/8s



Invisiblity low damage penalty is 1.0s instead of 0.5s, but cooldown is 2s faster



Beefcake mutation now gives +3/6/9/12 instead of +2/4/6/8 max hp per purchase