 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20648045 Edited 3 November 2025 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all!

Just a bit of a balance patch this version. I've been working on marketing this last month, getting more players to download the game via youtube and tiktok videos. This is long overdue, but working well so far. Already got +50% more downloads per day than last month. I'll keep doing this for a while longer then add more big content patches after that.

Have fun!
bencelot

----

[GENERAL CHANGES]
- F2P players can now complete the final 60 challenges in each grid (but still need the DLC to claim them).



[GAMEPLAY CHANGES]
The final wave of heart drops (that land at -2:00) have 2 crates instead of 1. So you don't have to run so far across the map

There is a 20s instead of 10s delay between finishing a mission and seeing the next arrow

Gangster's have a shorter shooting range

Overtime circle is a bit bigger to reduce density

Car explosions are bigger and cars launch further

Medkits now heal +30 instead of +40 health



[CLASS CHANGES]
Assault's medkits now heal 50 health (other classes get 30)

Assault's weapons have +50% instead of +100% reload speed

Heavy's shield charges faster and more efficiently in XP Pools

Heavy gains +3% ROF per level regardless of health (it's no longer +1% above 50% health)

Caster's active skills heal by +30 instead of +20 hp on cast

Caster's vendor upgrades are -33% for weapons (same as before), but now -50% for skill upgrades.

Scavenger's healing rate is +150% instead of +100% when standing still

Scavenger's shift recharge rate is +150% instead of +100% when standing still

Criminal's cops kills only restore +20 instead of +30 health

Scientist's explosive bombs are now 75% instead of 50% likely to show in the shop



[SKILL CHANGES]
Frenzy cooldown is now 2s faster

Firestorm has higher blast jumping power to push you up against walls

Stimpacks and Blade Mail are indirectly nerfed due to medkits only giving +30 health

Gunslinger's mutation gives 2/4/6/8 instead of 1/2/3/4 extra grenade carry capacity

Falling Inferno's mutation gives +4/8/12/16 molotov duration instead of +3/6/9/12s

Shrapnel's damage is now +50% higher

Charged Shot has a larger hitbox on the charged bullet

Phase Drifting is a tad faster, but has a ministun when you hit a wall

Combo Killer's infinite shift duration is now 3/6/9/12 instead of 2/4/6/8s

Invisiblity low damage penalty is 1.0s instead of 0.5s, but cooldown is 2s faster

Beefcake mutation now gives +3/6/9/12 instead of +2/4/6/8 max hp per purchase

Changed files in this update

Geneshift Data Depot 308601
  • Loading history…
Windows Geneshift Windows Depot 308602
  • Loading history…
Linux Geneshift Linux Depot 308603
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link