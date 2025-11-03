Summary of changes:
* The "Polygon-Patch Copy/Paste" tool is hugely improved. Its rich functionalities and flexibility provide ways to create highly complex models with ease.
* Move selected objects so each individual object's lowest point touches ground floor. The child objects in hierarchy link wll also move relatively.
* Some bug fixings.
