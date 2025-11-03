 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20648027
Update notes via Steam Community

Summary of changes:

* The "Polygon-Patch Copy/Paste" tool is hugely improved. Its rich functionalities and flexibility provide ways to create highly complex models with ease.
* Move selected objects so each individual object's lowest point touches ground floor. The child objects in hierarchy link wll also move relatively.
* Some bug fixings.


Copy/Paste Polygon-Patch

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJFtUtivcsEPmg4LofXAlFIYpoxpb6hwd


Polygon-Patch Copy/Paste-On-Spline




Tools For Scaling Edge Ring Loop String
https://youtu.be/R-5cv4t2NG8


Even Quad Shape
https://youtu.be/nm_bNGLsBSI


Seashells Modeling
https://youtu.be/P6rmsju-gAE

Changed files in this update

Windows Nvil Content Depot 592351
