Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the soldier shop inventory was abnormal in the [Zhangwu League]
Fixed an issue where the [BURNING RIVER] Mission could not advance properly
Fixed an issue where [Rabbit Laili] would improperly appear near the [Dragon Bridge] in the [MUZZLE] Mission
Fixed some abnormal mission performances
Fixed an issue where [Tweeting Phoenix] and [Empyrean] were improperly classified as melee weapons
Fixed an issue where the weapon attribute for [Marauder's Voice] was improperly applied
Fixed an issue where the item quantity was improperly applied in the shop when purchasing items
Fixed an issue where the [Lady Lament] avatar could not display properly
Fixed an issue where the passive skill icons for [Corpse Form] and [Dead Souls Zone] could not display properly
Fixed an issue where the city garrison levels were improperly applied
Changed files in this update