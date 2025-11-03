Fixed an issue where the soldier shop inventory was abnormal in the [Zhangwu League]

Fixed an issue where the [BURNING RIVER] Mission could not advance properly

Fixed an issue where [Rabbit Laili] would improperly appear near the [Dragon Bridge] in the [MUZZLE] Mission

Fixed some abnormal mission performances

Fixed an issue where [Tweeting Phoenix] and [Empyrean] were improperly classified as melee weapons

Fixed an issue where the weapon attribute for [Marauder's Voice] was improperly applied

Fixed an issue where the item quantity was improperly applied in the shop when purchasing items

Fixed an issue where the [Lady Lament] avatar could not display properly

Fixed an issue where the passive skill icons for [Corpse Form] and [Dead Souls Zone] could not display properly