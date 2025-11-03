 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest The Outer Worlds 2 New World: Aeternum THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 November 2025 Build 20647926 Edited 3 November 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the soldier shop inventory was abnormal in the [Zhangwu League]

  • Fixed an issue where the [BURNING RIVER] Mission could not advance properly

  • Fixed an issue where [Rabbit Laili] would improperly appear near the [Dragon Bridge] in the [MUZZLE] Mission

  • Fixed some abnormal mission performances

  • Fixed an issue where [Tweeting Phoenix] and [Empyrean] were improperly classified as melee weapons

  • Fixed an issue where the weapon attribute for [Marauder's Voice] was improperly applied

  • Fixed an issue where the item quantity was improperly applied in the shop when purchasing items

  • Fixed an issue where the [Lady Lament] avatar could not display properly

  • Fixed an issue where the passive skill icons for [Corpse Form] and [Dead Souls Zone] could not display properly

  • Fixed an issue where the city garrison levels were improperly applied

Changed files in this update

Depot 3098141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link