3 November 2025 Build 20647775 Edited 3 November 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

Animals/NPCs

  • The Tavern Keeper now respawns more quickly after being defeated.

  • The respawn interval for general NPCs has been shortened.

Balance

  • The increase rate of crafting proficiency gained from item production has been raised.

Player

  • For dual-handed or bidirectional weapons, when the player does not make large camera movements, left and right attacks will now alternate more smoothly.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the game could not proceed properly when using pickaxes or axes in certain situations.

  • A warning popup will now appear if a save file fails to load properly.

  • Fixed an issue where Leadership would not increase while having a Dongmu hired.

  • Fixed an issue where certain lakes were displayed abnormally.

Multiplayer

  • Player distance is now displayed by direction in multiplayer sessions.

