The respawn interval for general NPCs has been shortened.

The Tavern Keeper now respawns more quickly after being defeated.

The increase rate of crafting proficiency gained from item production has been raised.

For dual-handed or bidirectional weapons, when the player does not make large camera movements, left and right attacks will now alternate more smoothly.

Fixed an issue where the game could not proceed properly when using pickaxes or axes in certain situations.

A warning popup will now appear if a save file fails to load properly.

Fixed an issue where Leadership would not increase while having a Dongmu hired.