Improvements
Animals/NPCs
The Tavern Keeper now respawns more quickly after being defeated.
The respawn interval for general NPCs has been shortened.
Balance
The increase rate of crafting proficiency gained from item production has been raised.
Player
For dual-handed or bidirectional weapons, when the player does not make large camera movements, left and right attacks will now alternate more smoothly.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the game could not proceed properly when using pickaxes or axes in certain situations.
A warning popup will now appear if a save file fails to load properly.
Fixed an issue where Leadership would not increase while having a Dongmu hired.
Fixed an issue where certain lakes were displayed abnormally.
Multiplayer
Player distance is now displayed by direction in multiplayer sessions.
Changed files in this update