3 November 2025 Build 20647752 Edited 3 November 2025 – 11:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Addition

  • The "Variable Gear" DLC now unlocks 8x speed.

Adjustment

  • The target quantity for the repeatable challenge quest "Collect Equipment" has been adjusted to 5,000.

Changed files in this update

