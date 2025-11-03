- Fixed the 2 redacted achievements; they're now obtainable.



- The menu music didn't loop; this is fixed now.



- Affinity had a chance to not be reset when you restart a game; this is fixed too.



- Some Helia sprites were not showing on my old AMD PCs because of a case mismatch; it seems like that was only a problem on some systems. That's fixed.



Currently working: Steamdeck support.