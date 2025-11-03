 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20647737 Edited 3 November 2025 – 11:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed the 2 redacted achievements; they're now obtainable.

- The menu music didn't loop; this is fixed now.

- Affinity had a chance to not be reset when you restart a game; this is fixed too.

- Some Helia sprites were not showing on my old AMD PCs because of a case mismatch; it seems like that was only a problem on some systems. That's fixed.

Currently working: Steamdeck support.

Changed files in this update

