🎬 Minor Hotfix | Intro Skip + Accessibility Update

Hello everyone 👋

This small update focuses on player convenience and accessibility so more players can enjoy the game comfortably on repeat playthroughs.

🚀 New Skip Intro Options

Normal Mode

You can now skip the entire game introduction

Skipping creates a checkpoint at the start of gameplay

Pressing Continue after skipping will drop you directly into the game world with no intro and no tutorial sequence

If you want the full story intro and all tutorial tapes again, choose New Game

Casual Mode

Added a Skip Intro Cutscene feature to jump into the game faster

🎯 About the Typing Minigame

I read the reviews mentioning that some players dislike the typing minigame and felt it was too mentally draining.

The skip function makes sure everyone can enjoy the story and gameplay without feeling like they need to fry their brains to progress. The minigame still exists for those who enjoy it, but now you can bypass the intro and get right into the core game experience.

🎮 Why this change

This feature was highly requested by players who finished the intro and wanted faster restarts or easier access to later playthroughs and testing.

❤️ Thank you

Thank you for the support, feedback and patience. I will keep improving the game and listening to your thoughts. More updates and polish coming soon.

Stay safe and enjoy the game

Tarba Paul Cornel