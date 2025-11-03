🎬 Minor Hotfix | Intro Skip + Accessibility Update
Hello everyone 👋
This small update focuses on player convenience and accessibility so more players can enjoy the game comfortably on repeat playthroughs.
🚀 New Skip Intro Options
Normal Mode
You can now skip the entire game introduction
Skipping creates a checkpoint at the start of gameplay
Pressing Continue after skipping will drop you directly into the game world with no intro and no tutorial sequence
If you want the full story intro and all tutorial tapes again, choose New Game
Casual Mode
Added a Skip Intro Cutscene feature to jump into the game faster
🎯 About the Typing Minigame
I read the reviews mentioning that some players dislike the typing minigame and felt it was too mentally draining.
The skip function makes sure everyone can enjoy the story and gameplay without feeling like they need to fry their brains to progress. The minigame still exists for those who enjoy it, but now you can bypass the intro and get right into the core game experience.
🎮 Why this change
This feature was highly requested by players who finished the intro and wanted faster restarts or easier access to later playthroughs and testing.
❤️ Thank you
Thank you for the support, feedback and patience. I will keep improving the game and listening to your thoughts. More updates and polish coming soon.
Stay safe and enjoy the game
Tarba Paul Cornel
Changed files in this update