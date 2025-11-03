Bugfixes
- Fixed an exploit : if a Vampire was on a resource card (for example, a Tree) and used auto-build for another recipe while the game was paused, it would craft the recipe as well as harvest the resource card
- Fixed a bug where the Snowstorm Event wouldn't end if the Yeti was tamed instead of killed
Minor changes (Community requested features)
- Recipes in the list view now display how many cards is owned for each recipe
- Increased taskmaster quest durations
Changed files in this update