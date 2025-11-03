1. Fixed numerous typos in the Traditional Chinese version, as well as the issue where some menus and functions appeared in English.



2. Fixed the issue where non-removable equipment would be forcefully equipped after being previewed in the B-key dressing interface.



3. Fixed the error reporting issue when Jude sends the Queen away in Torres City.



4. Fixed the error reporting issue in some storylines at the Fortune Teller's shop.



5. Fixed the issue where the protagonist appears bald upon leaving the Elf storyline.



6. Fixed the error reporting issue in some parts of the Slime Queen storyline.



7. Fixed the soft-lock issue in some parts of the Imperial Bug storyline.



8. Fixed the infinite loop issue in a certain route within the Fortune Teller's shop in the Beast Kingdom epilogue.



9. Fixed the issue where the True Nine-Tailed Fox's butt plug tail would still appear during travel.



10. Fixed the issue of equipment loss in the True Ending.



11. Added a new Virgin Clear Title to the True God route.



12. Fixed the CG logic and image mismatch issue for the Empire Peeping on the Queen scene.



13. Adjusted the entry logic for the Netherworld in the True God route to provide players with more choice flexibility.