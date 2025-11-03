Halloween event ends
The Town: Aftershock perk should now work correctly against Ghosts
v6.0.25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
- Loading history…
Windows DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
- Loading history…
macOS DEVOUR Mac Depot 1274573
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update