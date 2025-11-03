 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20647399
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.2.1 Patch Update

Fixed an issue where the right-click context menu for ladders would incorrectly appear and cause mouse clicks to become unresponsive after selection.

 

Fixed a bug preventing players from purchasing animals sold by the Animal Merchant.

 

Fixed an issue where merchants could spawn on top of trees during refresh cycles.

 

Fixed a bug where feeding cows did not consume the required food item.

 

Resolved animation stuttering when attacking animals.

 

Optimized the pursuit vision range for different pets and adjusted their follow distance from the player.

 

Reduced the character's attack range to better align with animation visuals.

