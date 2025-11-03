📢 📢 📢 Attention, all Mall Managers! 🏢
The day has finally come... MALL SIMULATOR IS OUT! 🎉 🎉 🎉
Everyone joining today gets a special 20% LAUNCH DISCOUNT — don’t miss it! 🛍️🔥
Start building your mega mall now! 🚀🚀🚀
Here are just a FEW of the things waiting for you in the game: 👀
👕 New Clothing Store
🛒 Mall Supermarket
💍 Jewelry
🎬 Cinema
📱 Tech Store
🥐 Cafeteria
💄 Cosmetics Store
🎮 Game Store
🍣 Sushi Bar
💩 Toilets and more![p]
🏆 BONUS: ONLINE LEADERBOARD![p]
Compete worldwide or challenge your friends in the online leaderboard, now LIVE! 🏃♂️➡️🥇
Anyway, I don’t want to give away too many spoilers 😅 These and so, so, so much more are waiting for you right now in Mall Simulator! 🔥
…and dozens more ready to be built!
🛍️ Don’t miss the special launch discount — HAVE FUN! 😍 ❤️ ⬇️
Let’s shape the game together — join my Discord server and share your excitement and feedback about Mall Simulator! ❤️
