3 November 2025 Build 20647392 Edited 3 November 2025 – 11:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📢 📢 📢 Attention, all Mall Managers! 🏢


The day has finally come... MALL SIMULATOR IS OUT! 🎉 🎉 🎉

Everyone joining today gets a special 20% LAUNCH DISCOUNT — don’t miss it! 🛍️🔥



Start building your mega mall now! 🚀🚀🚀

Here are just a FEW of the things waiting for you in the game: 👀

👕 New Clothing Store

🛒 Mall Supermarket

💍 Jewelry

🎬 Cinema

📱 Tech Store

🥐 Cafeteria

💄 Cosmetics Store

🎮 Game Store

🍣 Sushi Bar

💩 Toilets and more!

[p]

🏆 BONUS: ONLINE LEADERBOARD!

[p]
Compete worldwide or challenge your friends in the online leaderboard, now LIVE! 🏃‍♂️‍➡️🥇

Anyway, I don’t want to give away too many spoilers 😅 These and so, so, so much more are waiting for you right now in Mall Simulator! 🔥


👕 Clothing ⚽ Sports 💻 Tech 🧸 Toys 🛒 Supermarket 💄 Cosmetics
🎬 Cinema 🍔 Burger Shop 🕹️ Arcade 🏠 Home Goods 🎮 Game Store
🥐 Cafeteria 💍 Jewelry 🌸 Florist 🍣 Sushi Bar 🥤 Vending Machines 💵 ATMs

…and dozens more ready to be built!

🛍️ Don’t miss the special launch discount — HAVE FUN! 😍 ❤️ ⬇️



Let’s shape the game together — join my Discord server and share your excitement and feedback about Mall Simulator! ❤️

JOIN OUR DISCORD SERVER

