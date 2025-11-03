Hey, Settlers!

I'm super excited to share that my new game, Siegeturtle, releases on November 10!





To celebrate Siegeturtle's upcoming release, I prepared two turtle-themed surprises for you 🐢

Giant Turtle Head Accessory 🎩

How does it feel to be a turtle? Find out by wearing this new accessory! Just... don't get carried away and siege your settlement~

Bring Your Siegeturtle to Havendock 💚

When you start playing Havendock, you're all alone. But, if you've played Siegeturtle Demo (and later the full version too), your turtle will spawn with you, exactly how you customized it - so you're not alone anymore!

Play the Demo to get your turtle!

Hope you enjoy these surprises, and give Siegeturtle a try! If you want to share your feedback, please let me know on Discord. Thank you for your support!

— YYZ