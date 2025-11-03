In our latest quest 'Beecause', the bees of Hopeforest have gotten lost and the Beekeeper needs your help to find them. You can start this 3 ⭐️ side quest by talking to the Beekeeper in the Apiary, which is located off Leafy Lane in Hopeforest.
The lead developers for Beecause were Samuel and Daniel.
3rd November 2025 - Beecause Quest Launch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2791441
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2791442
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update