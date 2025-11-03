 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20647323 Edited 3 November 2025 – 10:32:51 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
In our latest quest 'Beecause', the bees of Hopeforest have gotten lost and the Beekeeper needs your help to find them. You can start this 3 ⭐️ side quest by talking to the Beekeeper in the Apiary, which is located off Leafy Lane in Hopeforest.

The lead developers for Beecause were Samuel and Daniel.

