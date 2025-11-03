 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20647273
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 0.29
- Improvements
- Updated tooltips to cover more UI elements
- Updated tooltips to display card effects info
- Discord button added to the lobby screen
- Fixes
- Turn timer display bug showing Player 1 on draft screen
- Turn timer logic bug keeping old timer going and crash the game
- Stopped the clock timer effect from playing if the player left the game

