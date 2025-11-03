Patch 0.29
- Improvements
- Updated tooltips to cover more UI elements
- Updated tooltips to display card effects info
- Discord button added to the lobby screen
- Fixes
- Turn timer display bug showing Player 1 on draft screen
- Turn timer logic bug keeping old timer going and crash the game
- Stopped the clock timer effect from playing if the player left the game
Update 0.29
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update