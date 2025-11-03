 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20647123 Edited 3 November 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Hotfix for gallery freezing in some cases

  • 2 new minigames: Sequences, Bacteria

  • Gallery: added buttons to hide specific pictures and DLC subfolders

  • slideshow option to show just the current subfolder, the whole DLC, or all pictures

  • roster editors now has the same design selection dialogs, in anticipation of content increase with the coming DLCs. Btw if you own some DLCs, you can make use of the hundreds of background images there with Options->Advanced->(backgrounds section)->Images: change every X seconds + enable animated transition. This will create a slideshow in the background

  • minor fixes

