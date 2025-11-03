Hotfix for gallery freezing in some cases
2 new minigames: Sequences, Bacteria
Gallery: added buttons to hide specific pictures and DLC subfolders
slideshow option to show just the current subfolder, the whole DLC, or all pictures
roster editors now has the same design selection dialogs, in anticipation of content increase with the coming DLCs. Btw if you own some DLCs, you can make use of the hundreds of background images there with Options->Advanced->(backgrounds section)->Images: change every X seconds + enable animated transition. This will create a slideshow in the background
minor fixes
Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2274121
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2274122
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2274123
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update