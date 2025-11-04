 Skip to content
4 November 2025 Build 20647119
Update notes via Steam Community

Enemy Werewolf attack - *Enemy would sometimes stand idle instead of attacking player.

*Made adjustment to enemy behavior tree and attack radius.

Tek Bow manual loading after auto reloading bug fix *- If an arrow was manually loaded but not fired, then the cycle ammo button (left trigger) for auto reloading was pressed, Once you cycled the bow back to manual loading you could no longer manually load the arrow.

*Made adjustments to ensure manual loading overlap trigger was reset to allow manual loading of arrows.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit
