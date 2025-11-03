Update Notes: Balance Adjustments & Bug Fixes

Off-game progression content will be released at a later date. Below are the details for this update:

White Shadow Teacher - Skill 2 Rework: When hired, there is a 10% chance customers' wait time doubles, but order value increases by 20%.

Fingertip Charm: Value reduced to 2.

Silent Waiter - Skill 1: Tip amount reduced to 15%.

Akira Service Day: Tip amount reduced to 30%.

Carpenter Apprentice - Skill 2 Rework: Popularity gained from tables is doubled.

Golden Jade Superior Dragon Meat Modified: Recipe changed to: Superior Dragon Meat, Rainbow Mushroom, High-Quality Qinbao Rice, and Joyful Orchid. Price increased to 2930.

Savirin Manor Fumu Wine Modified: Recipe changed to: Mountain Grape, Golden Mulberry, and Thorny Red Heart. Rarity changed to Special. Price increased to 4840.

Char Bay Fisherman - Skill 2 Rework: Aquatic dishes have a 25% increased chance to be Perfect quality.

Quartermaster - Skill 3 Rework: Cost of hosting events is halved.

Imperial Chef - Skill 3 Modified: Orders now gain the Technique bonus from all chefs.

Imperial Chef's Secret Recipe can now be used normally.

Starlight Lady - Skill 2 Rework: Grants an additional 60 Popularity during Tavern Assessment.

Former Guild President - Skill 1 Modified: Cost of reserving kitchenware is doubled.

Demon-Hide Cushion Rework: Special-grade drinks take twice as long to make, and their price is doubled.

Soul-Snaring Incense Rework: While delivering food, for every point of Charm, the order's selling price increases by 2%.

Haite's Special Salt Nerf: Bonus effect reduced to 20%.

Frostsky Ice Vessel rarity downgraded to Unique.

Toy Box rarity upgraded to Unique. Bonus effect increased to 25%.

Fixed an issue where Yellow Scorpion's Pincer did not remove all Yellow Scorpion sanctions.

Fixed an issue where the interface could not be exited when using Tavern Flyers.

Slightly reduced the probability of receiving equipment as a quest reward.

Fixed an issue where acquiring a gift could overwrite other gifts.

Fixed the text description for Side Bread.

Fixed the skill description for Cloaked Figure.

Fixed an issue where the Apprentice Chef couldn't learn recipes after reaching max好感度 (Favor).

Fixed abnormal customer appearance frequency at lower game speeds.

Sachet+ trigger timing adjusted to when the order is completed.

Fixed an issue where Guild Coins obtained from Financial Training were not counted in the historical total.

Fixed incorrect display for purchasing Magic Deer Ribs * 25.

Fixed a softlock issue caused by purchasing Guild Privileges at the start of the game.

Financial Training no longer takes effect when Money is negative.

Fixed incorrect Charm application for Waiters and Actors.

Fixed an issue where Superior Mushrooms applied to all dishes incorrectly.