v0.7.28

- Adds skin color to NPCs and player

- Added clothes and clothing hue to NPCs and player

- Helper in the top left corner for genre during gig

- Dancefloor active for more venues

- Dancefloor color matches venue theme now

- Ported to Godot 4.5

- Shader pre-baking (faster load times)

- More fans per gig

- More cash per gig

- Fixed issue where long song names would break Laptop GUI

- PC screen reflection probe more performant

- More information on screen when out of time

- NPC's should spread out a bit nicer less clustered

WARNING this will reset all rival DJ's (shouldn't affect game progress)

Thanks again guys for checking out early access and enjoying the game, the BIG delay between the last update and this one was not planned at all! It's been a hectic year so apologies for the delay xox!