Hey everyone,

Update 0.1.6 is live! This patch focuses on atmosphere, lighting, and some important quality improvements:

💡 Lighting & Shadows Overhaul

The first level’s lighting has been completely reworked. Unrealistic light sources were replaced with darker, dusk-like illumination for a more immersive and eerie look.

📜 Forest Cabin Document Fix

The document on the table inside the locked forest cabin has been moved deeper into the room, preventing it from being picked up through the window.

🐰 New Easter Egg Added

A hidden Easter Egg has been added to the first level. Can you find it? 👀

🎧 Ambient Sound Loop Fixed

Ambient background sound now loops continuously instead of stopping after one playthrough.

🔢 Combination Lock Visibility Improved

Lighting and indicators on the combination lock have been adjusted to ensure visibility across all graphic settings.

More atmospheric updates and hidden details are coming soon, thank you for playing and helping us shape Occultus Vitae!

– Place2Start Studio 💀