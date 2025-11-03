 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20647063 Edited 3 November 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Update 0.1.6 is live! This patch focuses on atmosphere, lighting, and some important quality improvements:

💡 Lighting & Shadows Overhaul

  • The first level’s lighting has been completely reworked. Unrealistic light sources were replaced with darker, dusk-like illumination for a more immersive and eerie look.

📜 Forest Cabin Document Fix

  • The document on the table inside the locked forest cabin has been moved deeper into the room, preventing it from being picked up through the window.

🐰 New Easter Egg Added

  • A hidden Easter Egg has been added to the first level. Can you find it? 👀

🎧 Ambient Sound Loop Fixed

  • Ambient background sound now loops continuously instead of stopping after one playthrough.

🔢 Combination Lock Visibility Improved

  • Lighting and indicators on the combination lock have been adjusted to ensure visibility across all graphic settings.

More atmospheric updates and hidden details are coming soon, thank you for playing and helping us shape Occultus Vitae!

Place2Start Studio 💀

